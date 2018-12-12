Kiowa Casino’s annual toy drive brings in thousands of toys

DEVOL, OK (RNN Texoma) - Kiowa Casino is celebrating following a successful toy drive before Christmas. The benefiting organizations picked up their toys on Tuesday at the casino.
Organizers said they topped last years record of 4,000 toys and brought in an additional 700 toys this year. In the last decade, the drive has raised more than 50,000 toys for children who would have otherwise gone without those holidays.
“[It’s] always a special time of year for us here in our community. It’s a time to reflect, not only on the years past, but a chance and an opportunity to help others,” Jon Peters with Kiowa Casino said.
The toys raised were given to organizations like, Child Advocates, Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Toys for Tots, and the Salvation Army.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.