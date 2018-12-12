Police: WF man stole two cars from Patterson Honda

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested a man they say stole two cars from the Patterson Honda dealership in November.
Staff discovered the car missing on November 9, telling police it had been there the night before and was not loaned out.
Crime Stoppers received a tip on the same day saying Dustin Nails, 32, had stolen two vehicles from the dealership.
Police located the 2018 Chevy Impala on the same day as the original report. According to court documents, the driver fled, leading police on a pursuit. The driver got away, however police recovered the car and were able to lift finger prints from the Chevy.
A second stolen vehicle was located on Holliday Street where prints were also recovered.
Police say those finger prints, as well as surveillance footage and an informant tied both car thefts to Nails.
Nails was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Wichita County Jail on a single charge of theft over $2,500 and under $30,000. He remained in the county jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a bond of $50,000.
