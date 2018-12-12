Three Altus residents taken into custody after short standoff

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Altus police found themselves in a short standoff on Tuesday morning while trying to serve a felony arrest warrant in the 600 block of West Walnut.
According to police, officers went to the home looking for 37-year-old Paul Salomon who was wanted on multiple Motion to Revoke warrants. Those warrants were connected to previous convictions on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and two counts of Shooting With Intent to Kill. He also had a misdemeanor warrant for Domestic Assault and Battery in the Presence of a Minor.
Officers eventually located Salomon in an attic and he was taken into custody without further incident. He is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on a total of $60,000 bond.
Two other people -- Rachel Gallardo, 46, and Jesse Tenorio, 27, -- were also taken into custody and face charges of harboring a fugitive.
