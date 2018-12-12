Three Altus residents taken into custody after short standoff

Altus standoff while serving warrant
By Jarred Burk | December 12, 2018 at 2:06 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 2:22 PM

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Altus police found themselves in a short standoff on Tuesday morning while trying to serve a felony arrest warrant in the 600 block of West Walnut.

Police found John Paul Salomon hiding in an attic after a short standoff out a home on West Walnut on Tuesday morning. (Source Altus Police Department)
Police found John Paul Salomon hiding in an attic after a short standoff out a home on West Walnut on Tuesday morning. (Source Altus Police Department)

According to police, officers went to the home looking for 37-year-old Paul Salomon who was wanted on multiple Motion to Revoke warrants. Those warrants were connected to previous convictions on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and two counts of Shooting With Intent to Kill. He also had a misdemeanor warrant for Domestic Assault and Battery in the Presence of a Minor.

Officers eventually located Salomon in an attic and he was taken into custody without further incident. He is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on a total of $60,000 bond.

Two other people -- Rachel Gallardo, 46, and Jesse Tenorio, 27, -- were also taken into custody and face charges of harboring a fugitive.

Jesse Tenorio is charged with harboring a fugitive after John Paul Salomon was found hiding in an attic.
Jesse Tenorio is charged with harboring a fugitive after John Paul Salomon was found hiding in an attic.
Rachel Gallardo is also accused of harboring a fugitive after the standoff on Tuesday morning.
Rachel Gallardo is also accused of harboring a fugitive after the standoff on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.