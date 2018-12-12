Oprah Winfrey praises Toni Morrison at Manhattan dinner gala

Winfrey and Morrison have known each other for more than 20 years, dating back to when Winfrey was so determined to learn the author's unlisted phone number she called the local fire department. When Winfrey started her book club, in 1996, she was thinking of Morrison. She considered making one of her books the first pick, but wondered if "the audience was ready." After choosing Jacquelyn Mitchard's "The Deep End of the Ocean," Winfrey turned to a personal favorite, Morrison's "Song of Solomon," a novel that each time she reads she "finds surprises on every page — a turn of phrase, or a sentence that's so good you just want to spoon-feed every word to yourself."