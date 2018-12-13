EU border agency says migrant arrivals in Spain on the rise

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses delegates during the opening session of a UN Migration Conference in Marrakech, Morocco, Monday, Dec.10, 2018. Top U.N. officials and government leaders from about 150 countries are uniting around an agreement on migration, while finding themselves on the defensive about the non-binding deal amid criticism and a walkout from the United States and some other countries. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) (AP)