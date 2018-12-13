Gas prices under $2 in Wichita Falls this week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This week’s gas price average in Wichita Falls is under $2. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $1.99.
That is three cents less than this time last week. The cheapest prices we found were at several Valero locations across town for $1.87. The statewide average is sitting at $2.07 which is also three cents less than last week.
But officials say pump prices this cheap may not follow us into 2019. Recently, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that cartel and non-OPEN members would be reducing production for the first six months of 2019.
That move will reduce the high level of global crude supply but also has the potential to increase oil and gas prices. Wichita Falls and Texas are sitting well below the national average of $2.40.
