High Impact Winds, Rain, Maybe Thunderstorms Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today brings the strongest winds we’ve seen in a while here in Texoma, winds which will impact safe driving, walking through parking lots and keeping your property in your yard. Be careful diving in the high winds. It will be hard for buses and 18 wheelers to stay in their lanes. Also, watch for flying debris. Not only will winds be strong today, they will be strong overnight tonight.
The secondary headline is rain, maybe thunderstorms and the chance of snow overnight. The best chance of rain will be this afternoon and evening. Snow, perhaps accumulating snow is possible through Friday morning. Again, we expect temperatures to remain above freezing, therefore icy roads are not expected.
We’ll see sunshine by Friday afternoon. Saturday begins cold but with sunshine and light winds, it will be pleasant by afternoon.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
