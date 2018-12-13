High Impact Winds, Rain, Maybe Thunderstorms Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today brings the strongest winds we’ve seen in a while here in Texoma, winds which will impact safe driving, walking through parking lots and keeping your property in your yard. Be careful diving in the high winds. It will be hard for buses and 18 wheelers to stay in their lanes. Also, watch for flying debris. Not only will winds be strong today, they will be strong overnight tonight.