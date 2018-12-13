home invasion, pursuit suspect faces new charges

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A man arrested last week for Burglary of a Habitation and unlawful possession of a firearm is now facing new charges after police say he also robbed a local liquor store during the crime spree.
Dequavious Sanderson, 22, was already in the Wichita County Jail on charges related to a November 27 home invasion and pursuit.
Police now say Sanderson, along with an accomplice identified as Tyrone Davis robbed the S and L Beer Wine and Grocery store on Southwest Parkway less than a week after the home invasion, on December 2.
One of the suspects had a handgun and immediately showed it to the cashier when they entered the store. The suspects got away with cash and tobacco products.
Police say several crime stoppers tips and confidential informants named Sanderson and Davis as the suspects committing the armed robberies.
Sanderson was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday, December 7, after running from police that tried to initiate a traffic stop.
Sanderson was arrested after police caught up to him. Evidence inside the car found on December 7, including a black Wells Fargo bank bag, clothing and tobacco products were found inside the car, and a handgun was located matching the description of the one used in the S&L robbery.
As of Thursday afternoon, Sanderson remains in the Wichita County Jail. His combined bond has been increased to more than $235,000 following the addition of new charges.
