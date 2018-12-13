Leadership Wichita Falls presents food bank with $5K check

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Leadership of Wichita Falls Class of 2018 presented the Food Bank of Wichita falls a check this afternoon for five thousand dollars.
Laci Edwards, a member of the 2018 class told us the group voted to donate money to the food bank.
“Every year theres a new class that comes in. So the class of 2018, we went around to all the non-profits, which is part of the curriculum," Edwards says. "And we listened to their needs. We feel that just meeting that basic need of food is exactly what we wanted to do.”
The money was raised through the group's Dumpster Dine event held in November. The event was designed to bring awareness to food waste.
Local chefs prepared a delicious meal from food that would otherwise be thrown out.
