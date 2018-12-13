Pilot survives after small plane crash off coast of Hawaii

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel and other rescue boats respond to a plane crash off Honolulu, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said a Hawker Hunter jet went down in the ocean around 2:25 p.m. after taking off from Honolulu's airport. A civilian contractor for the Hawaii Air National Guard who was participating in a military exercise survived after his plane crashed off the coast of Honolulu, authorities said Wednesday. U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Petty Officer Sara Muir said the pilot is in stable condition after being rescued about 3 miles south of Oahu near Honolulu's Sand Island. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) (AP)