Petrolia’s Thereesia Boyd signs with Univ. of the Southwest

WICHITA FALLS, TX
The chance to play sports at the collegiate level is not something many get.
Petrolia’s Thereesia Boyd became the second softball player this year to signed a national letter of intent to play at the next level.
She says it was an easy decision to chose University of the Southwest.
“The program is really nice and the coach really spoke to me," Boyd said. "She’s doing great things out there so I’m really happy to help her with that journey and be a part of that team.”
Boyd is heading west to New Mexico on a full scholarship to be a Mustang and play softball in the red river Athletic Conference in the NAIA.
She carries a .368 batting average into her fourth and final year as a Lady Pirate but says there are some lessons that she will carry with her into college ball.
“My team all four years," Boyd said. "Or three years has just been awesome and has always had that leadership that teaches you how to be a leader also and I hope I can carry that with me and all the teamwork that they have taught me.”
