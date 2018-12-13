Registration deadline approaching for regional spelling bee

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The regional spelling bee will be making its return after a year without a sponsor caused it to not happen.
The regional competition is the last step before a student has a chance at making it to Washington D.C.
“This is one of very few competitions that there’s such a short road to get to such a big prize,” Lori Pitts, literacy instructional coach at West Foundation Elementary, said.
News Channel 6 is the new sponsor for the event.
Pitts is glad to see the regional competition return, both for the students at her school, and across the region.
“WFISD picked it up for our district, but all of our area town schools didn’t have that opportunity that I know of," she said. "It made me sad because I have several friends whose children go to all the small towns in our Region 9 area and their kids didn’t have that opportunity.”
Frances Tate has been the coordinator for the bee for over 10 years and she hopes that the competition fosters a love of language and reading in the kids that she had growing up.
“There was a children’s library at that time, and I would spend my entire weekends there," Tate said. "I just love reading and I love the English language, I just want everyone to enjoy it as much as I do.”
All that’s left for the kids to do is to start studying for the March competition.
I’m going to start studying... like two days a week so I can be ready to win," Jayden Wilson, a fifth grader at West Foundation, said.
“I usually study when our teachers tell us to read a book, I usually get that out and start studying, and I have my (classmate) sitting next to me read them to me,” Kai Stockton, a fifth grader at West Foundation, said.
To sign up a school, click here. Schools that sign up before January 31 will have early pricing, any that sign up after will have late pricing.
