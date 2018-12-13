Serbia warns Kosovo army will substantially worsen tensions

Commander of Kosovo Security Force Lt. Gen. Rrahman Rama shows a picture of KSF member Ismail Hoxha receiving a military award from Prince Charles during an interview with The Associated Press in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, a day before the parliament votes to transform Kosovo Security Force into a regular army. Kosovo lawmakers are set to transform the Kosovo Security Force into a regular army, a move that significantly heightened tension with neighboring Serbia which even left open a possibility of an armed intervention in its former province. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) (AP)