Verdict reached in Justin Love murder trial

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Jurors returned on Thursday afternoon with a guilty verdict in the murder trial of Justin Love. Love was charged in connection with the 2015 shooting death of Domanic Thrasher.
Love was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: Murder. He now faces 15 to 99 years in prison. One of his co-defendants, Blayne Brooks, was sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2016 for the murder.
Brooks was the shooter but prosecutors and witnesses testified during both trials that Love ordered Brooks to shoot Thrasher after he took off running with marijuana during a drug exchange. In June 2017, Love spoke with Chris Horgen from the Wichita Co. Jail and said that testimony was not true.
“I will say I was there. The only thing I can say is that I did not instruct anyone to kill anybody. I did not know that Blayne was armed. It was more of everything just went crazy... It just all happened so fast,” Love said on June 21, 2017.
The third co-defendant, Whitney O-Brien also testified for the prosecution during the trial. She has yet to stand trial for her alleged participation in the crime. We have crews in the 30th District Courtroom to bring you the latest on Love’s sentencing. Stay with News Channel 6 to bring you the very latest.
