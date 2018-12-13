Very gusty wind continues

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - High winds continue across Texoma. As of 5 p.m. the strongest wind gust in Wichita Falls was 49 mph. Winds will continue to be very gusty overnight. Winds will be sustained around 30-40 mph and gust 40-60 mph. Keep everything tied down or inside overnight. Winds will begin to weaken around lunch time on Friday morning. Rain will continue overnight. Especially for our eastern counties. Some pea sized hail could be mixed in. The wind will likely keep our ground temperature above freezing overnight. The area most likely to see any type of winter precip will be from Throckmorton to Graham. By tomorrow afternoon our weather could be much calmer and we may start to see a little bit more sunshine.