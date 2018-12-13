WCSO deputies become Santa’s helpers for a day

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Santa’s Helpers in Wichita County exchanged their badges for elf shoes on Wednesday as they gave gifts to the area’s children in need.
The gifts were a part of the sheriff office’s Angel Tree program and they were given to the children Helen Farabee, Patsy’s House and Wichita Falls Faith Mission Refuge serve.
“I just hope they’re happy," Deputy Melvin Joyner said. "I hope they find peace and joy. Whatever they’re situation maybe they have a smile on their face and forget about the past.”
“It’s amazing to see our community come together for children and families to make Christmas brighter for them," Denise Roberts, Patsy’s House Executive Director, said.
She said it brings her joy to see the faces of families when they pick up their gifts.
“Some of them are really quiet when they come but then you have some families that come and get real emotional and teary," Roberts said. "They are so grateful that Christmas is being provided for their children.”
Roberts said she sees the children her non-profit serves at their worst moments.
“[It’s a joy] to get to do something fun for them and get to see them be happy and just be what a child should be, a happy child,” Roberts said.
Roberts said if you would like to make Christmas for a child in need but don’t have time to shop, you can drop off gift cards at Patsy’s House by next Tuesday.
