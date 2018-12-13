WF named 5th lowest cost of living city for young people

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - College students make friends and deadlines, but a lot of times not a lot of money.
A reason Samantha Boswell, an Midwestern State University Texas Freshman, said the cost of living in Wichita Falls appealed to her when choosing the right school.
“Yeah for sure, because college is expensive and I don’t have loans when I get out,” said Boswell.
Wallet Hub ranks the Falls 5th when it comes to cities with the lowest cost of living for young people.
Some mustangs said they feel the financial ease.
“It’s pretty cheap, all bills included actually where I live, so it makes it a lot cheaper for us as well,” said Kamee Roberson.
Cynthia Hubbard also has some friends that live off campus.
“While they don't have some kind of career or anything like that, just a small little job, they're able to make it through,” said Hubbard.
Julie Gaynor, MSU Marketing & Public Information Director, said the university is known for its affordability. Couple that with the cost of living, and she feels they are a good value for students looking to earn degrees without taking on a lot of debt.
Henry Florsheim, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said historically Wichita Falls has made list like this.
“Which is a great thing when people are looking for a community to live in,” said Florsheim.
This helps bringing more students to MSU and the city in return.
“The more people we can have here contributing to the economy the better off we’re going to be,” Florsheim said. “Students spend money when they are here just like everyone else does.”
Buying food, clothes, gasoline and other things that generate sales taxes.
“Which allows the city to upgrade roads and all those other infrastructure pieces that we expect out of a city,” said Florsheim.
But Wichita Falls ranked 125 out of the best small college towns. The city and MSU Texas are both working to climb the charts in that regard.
At the university marketing is getting a boost and programs are expanding, while city council is spending 4B money to help with student living downtown.
Those student housing apartments above the Crescent Hotel in downtown Wichita falls are still on track to open next Fall.
