WF Salvation Army short of fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Salvation Army is short of its Red Kettle fundraising campaign, the non-profit’s only fundraiser of the year. The money goes to help feed, clothe and house those in need.
The campaign ends in two weeks and the non-profit has raised $70,000 so far, short of its $130,000 goal. Sgt. Toby Romack said the biggest problem is finding volunteer bell-ringers.
He said just one hour of a volunteer’s time can help raise money to feed 13 people and house someone at the Salvation Army overnight. Sgt. Romack said the bad weather last weekend made it even harder to raise the money.
“We couldn’t put our paid bell ringers out due to the weather," Sgt. Romack said. "We can’t leave them outside all day. It’s not fair to them.”
Paul Tigrett, CEO of Patterson Auto Group, said the need for volunteers is why he and some friends picked up the bells.
“[Some of us] got together and said ‘why don’t we volunteer as bell ringers?’ We were able to get 80 or so bell ringers to help them out," Tigrett said. “It’s such a great cause and it’s done a lot of great things for our community. This is the time of year that typically people were able to their hearts and wallets and the Salvation Army needs that.”
Tigrett and 82 other Patterson Auto Group employees plan to help until Friday. Sgt. Romack said even with that extra boost more bell ringers are still needed and so are donations.
Sgt. Romack said this year those who do not carry cash or change can still donate. On the poster above the red buckets there is a scan code that can be accessed using a smart phone and a QR scan code app. Once scanned, a link will appear that will take donors to the Salvation Army donation page.
If you want to volunteer or donate, you can call the Wichita Falls Salvation Army (940) 322-9822 or go to its website.
