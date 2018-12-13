WFISD partners with HealthyWage

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Three teams have already registered for the WFISD HealthyWage $10,000 challenge.
The Challenge is a three-month weight loss challenge in which teams of five compete to win cash prizes.
Team prizes include the $10,000 Grand Prize, which is awarded to the team that loses the greatest percentage of weight during the contest across all participating school districts.
There’s also a $1,500 cash prize for each district’s top team. Additional prizes are also available for the individuals from non-winning teams earning the greatest number of ribbons!
The contest begins January 25. It costs $25 per month for the three month contest.
Learn more at: https://www.healthywage.com/clients/wfisd
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.