WFISD partners with HealthyWage
By Nicholas Davis | December 13, 2018 at 5:04 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 5:04 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Three teams have already registered for the WFISD HealthyWage $10,000 challenge.

The Challenge is a three-month weight loss challenge in which teams of five compete to win cash prizes.

Team prizes include the $10,000 Grand Prize, which is awarded to the team that loses the greatest percentage of weight during the contest across all participating school districts.

There’s also a $1,500 cash prize for each district’s top team. Additional prizes are also available for the individuals from non-winning teams earning the greatest number of ribbons!

The contest begins January 25. It costs $25 per month for the three month contest.

Learn more at: https://www.healthywage.com/clients/wfisd

