WFPD: Man tries to escape jail, trips and falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man arrested for Forgery allegedly tried to escape custody.
The Wichita Falls Police Department said some of their officers were at the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday watching a group of people who had just been arrested, when Scott Weinstein, 36, got up from a chair and ran out of the door.
Officers said they chased Weinstein out of the door and yelled for him to stop. They said Weinstein turned around a couple times, but kept running.
Less than a block later, near the intersection of Travis St. and 7th St., police said Weinstein tripped and fell. Officers quickly surrounded him and brought him into custody again.
Weinstein had originally been arrested by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery. He now faces four charges from the Sheriff’s Office, including Escape, and one charge of Evading Arrest from WFPD.
