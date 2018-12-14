Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina admits to conspiring against US

(CNN) – An alleged Russian spy has made a plea deal with federal prosecutors, admitting she was working to conspire against the U.S.
Maria Butina pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday, saying she acted as an illegal foreign agent under the direction of a top Russian official in an attempt to infiltrate Republican political circles and influence U.S. relations with Russia, both before and after the 2016 presidential election.
"She was satisfied with her lawyers and made the decision voluntarily," said A.J. Kramer, Butina's public defender.
In exchange for a lighter sentence, Butina says she’s willing to hand over any evidence of crimes of which she’s aware.
She’s also agreed to cooperate in ongoing investigations into her alleged American co-conspirator and boyfriend, Republican political operative Paul Erickson, and to testify to grand juries.
Now, Russia is putting pressure on Washington.
“She did not do anything reprehensible,” said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry. “What the American authorities allow themselves to do in relation to her is something even a specially trained person could hardly endure. Once again, we demand that Washington respect her legal rights and swiftly release her from prison.”
Butina has already spent five months behind bars, and she’s now facing a maximum of five years in prison.
But she’ll likely do little to no time, and she’ll be deported soon after serving her sentence – if she cooperates with the terms of her plea deal.
