6 Around Town - Friday December 14

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Saturday the Wichita Falls Farmer Market hosts the 2018 Christmas market. Vendors will feature hand made local wares that are great for presents.
The Wichita Falls I-S-D Western Burger Feed originally scheduled for last week is happening tomorrow. It’s at Old High from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Western Burgers are made of hamburger meat, seasonings, and onions wrapped up in a bun. They first appeared in Wichita Falls in the 1970s in cafeteria lunches. Plates at the lunch are five dollars a piece. Proceeds will benefit the district’s farm to school initiative
The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra presents their Christmas Concert tomorrow night. It’s called A Wichita Falls Holiday Celebration and it’s at Memorial Auditorium. Enjoy Christmas carols and classics with friends and family. The show starts at 7:30. Tickets are 40 dollars, or 35 dollars for seniors and military members.
And the Morningside Homeowners Association will get you into the Christmas Spirit with their annual Morningside Lumi-naries. For three decades, folks have enjoyed taking a tour of the neighborhood all lit up. More than two thousand candles will give the neighborhood a glow. It’s Saturday and Sunday nights, from six until about nine each night.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.