Big Brothers Big Sisters announces new Executive Director

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County has announced Dwayne Bivona has taken over as Executive Director of the organization. His first way was November 13.
Previously, Bivona was President of the Times Record News; a post he held for eight year. He also served as President of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and as a regional president over two additional Texas daily newspapers.
Bivona has served on several area nonprofit boards including the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce; North Texas Area United Way and Christ’s Home Place Ministries.
This is his first time leading a nonprofit.
“I’m impressed with the mission and long-term impact of Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Bivona said. “You can look at outcome statistics on improved graduation rates and general well being among our ‘Littles’, but those don’t seem to adequately measure the changes made in a young person’s life”. “I’ve met with our local ‘Big’ volunteers. It’s obvious the benefits flow both ways. Our ‘Bigs’ can’t help but be changed for the better due to the relationship with their ‘Little’”.
Bivona lists volunteer development and fundraising as his two top priorities for 2019.
He hopes to double the 180 youth served in Wichita County by 2022.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County is a nonprofit one-to-one youth mentoring organization.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.