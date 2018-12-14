Bond now $1.2M for suspect in WF crime spree

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man, already accused of a home invasion robbery, pursuit and of robbing a local liquor store has seen his bond significantly increase after police charged him with yet another crime.
Dequavious Sanderson, 22, was already in the Wichita County Jail on charges related to a November 27 home invasion and pursuit as well as the December 2 robbery of S&L Beer Wine and Grocery on Southwest Parkway.
Police now say Sanderson’s crime spree included the November 15 robbery of Otto’s Grocery store on Harrison Street.
Sanderson, along with an accomplice identified as Tyrone Davis, are now accused in at least three robberies across Wichita Falls spanning three weeks.
Both Sanderson and Davis were included in the Wichita Falls Police department’s Texoma’s Most Wanted list on December 7. It’s not immediately clear if Davis has been apprehended or remains on the run.
Sanderson’s newest aggravated robbery charge comes with a one million dollar bond, bringing his total bond for all charges to more than $1.2 million.
Police say several crime stoppers tips and confidential informants named Sanderson and Davis as the suspects committing the armed robberies.
Sanderson was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday, December 7, after running from police officers who tried to pull him over.
Sanderson was arrested after police caught up to him. Evidence inside the car found on December 7, including a duffel bag, clothing and tobacco products were found inside the car, and a handgun was located matching the description of the one used in the S&L and Otto’s Grocery robberies.
As of Friday afternoon, Sanderson remains in the Wichita County Jail.
