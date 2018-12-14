Cold Rain Gives Way to Chance of Afternoon Sunshine

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A wind-driven rain continues to fall, perhaps mixed with snow south toward Seymour and Olney. Winds remain northerly at 25 to 35 miles per hour with higher gusts. It will be late this afternoon before we see a noticeable calming of winds. Thanks to the strong winds, wind chills are in the 20s this morning. Rain is forecast to fall in the Wichita Falls area through 9 or 10:00 this morning.