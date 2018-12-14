District Attorney files charges in deadly Lawton shooting

Detectives say they spoke with Winbush who told them his vehicle had been stolen sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:10 a.m. on Sunday. He then allegedly told police his friend had spotted his stolen truck and called him. Winbush then allegedly went to the scene and when he arrived he saw a black male laying in the street. When he approached him, Winbush told police the male allegedly got up and put his hands in his pocket but then took them out and held them out. According to the detectives, Winbush said he was 3-4 feet away and did not see any weapons. Winbush then allegedly pulled a gun, and fired one round, the victim then took off running and Winbush allegedly fired a second round. Officers say Winbush told them he was “paranoid” and “freaked out.”