District Attorney files charges in deadly Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Comanche County District Attorney's office has officially filed charges in the deadly shooting of a teenager early Sunday morning.
According to court documents, David Winbush has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of Brian Brown Jr.
An affidavit in the case says that Lawton police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of SW Bishop Road after receiving reports that possible suspects in a vehicle theft were being held on the ground. When they arrived, they say they made contact with Winbush who said one of the suspects ran from the scene. Officers found the victim, later identified as Brown, laying unresponsive with gunshot wounds near 13th and Oklahoma. Brown was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives say they spoke with Winbush who told them his vehicle had been stolen sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:10 a.m. on Sunday. He then allegedly told police his friend had spotted his stolen truck and called him. Winbush then allegedly went to the scene and when he arrived he saw a black male laying in the street. When he approached him, Winbush told police the male allegedly got up and put his hands in his pocket but then took them out and held them out. According to the detectives, Winbush said he was 3-4 feet away and did not see any weapons. Winbush then allegedly pulled a gun, and fired one round, the victim then took off running and Winbush allegedly fired a second round. Officers say Winbush told them he was “paranoid” and “freaked out.”
Winbush was arrested and is being held on $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 10.
