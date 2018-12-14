Former Oklahoma resident, Saudi citizen pleads guilty to terror related charges

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Saudi Arabia citizen and former resident of Weatherford has pleaded guilty of visa fraud and making a false statement to the FBI by, among other things, concealing his application to and attendance of an al Qaeda training camp in Afghanistan.
According to authorities, Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj, 35, was arrested by the FBI on February 5. Officials say 15 of Alfallaj’s fingerprints were found on an application to an al Qaeda training camp by the U.S. military at a al Qaeda safe house in Afghanistan. The camp, known as al Farooq, was one of al Qaeda’s key training sites in Afghanistan. It is also alleged that Alfallaj’s father was listed as his emergency contact on the application.
Alfallaj allegedly entered the United States in late 2011 on a non-immigrant visa based on his wife’s status as a foreign student. Authorities allege that Alfallaj lied multiple times on his visa application, including whether he had ever supported terrorists or terror organizations.
A grand jury returned a three-count indictment on Alfallaj on February 6. Those counts include:
-Count 1: Possessing a visa obtained by fraud from March 2012-present
-Count 2: Alleges Alfallaj used a fraudulently obtained visa to apply for lessons at a private flight in Oklahoma in October 2016
-Count 3: Charges Alfallaj of making false statement to the FBI involving an offense of international terrorism.
On Friday, Alfallaj pleaded guilty to one count of visa fraud and one count of making a false statement to the FBI relating to international terrorism. Alfallaj faces up to 18 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines. As part of his plea deal, Alfallaj consented to being deported at the end of his prison term.
His official sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.
