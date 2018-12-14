Former Oklahoma resident, Saudi citizen pleads guilty to terror related charges

According to authorities, Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj, 35, was arrested by the FBI on February 5. Officials say 15 of Alfallaj’s fingerprints were found on an application to an al Qaeda training camp by the U.S. military at a al Qaeda safe house in Afghanistan. The camp, known as al Farooq, was one of al Qaeda’s key training sites in Afghanistan. It is also alleged that Alfallaj’s father was listed as his emergency contact on the application.