High wind causes risky road conditions for truckers

Willie Brooks is a truck driver who has been on the road for almost 30 years.
It is safe to say he has a few miles on his odometer.
“Yeah, I have a few,” said Brooks.
As he rested Thursday night in Wichita Falls he talked about the strong wind gusts and wet roads, and how they made for a risky ride as he made his rounds.
“I was caring about 70 to 80 thousand pounds and I could not drive no more than 55 mph, that was just how hard the wind was blowing,” Brooks said.
He said it was hard to stay in one lane at times.
“I made sure that I wasn't beside anybody or anybody wasn't beside me,” he said.
Being safe is a part of trucking, Brooks added it is hard for high profile vehicles like his semi-truck to maneuver as quick as others. That is why slowing down, looking out for other drivers and staying alert behind the wheel helps keep everyone safe. Because close calls happen.
“There have been sometimes when it basically blew me from one side of the road to the other,” Brooks said. “Just having the experience and by the grace of God I didn’t roll-over, but some people haven’t been as fortunate.”
Another way you stay safe when hitting the road in these conditions is to stay up to date on the forecast.
