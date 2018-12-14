The Latest: Walker staying in Wisconsin after leaving office

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker addresses members of the media from his office in Madison, Wis. Walker signed a sweeping package of Republican-written legislation Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, that restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, brushing aside complaints that he is enabling a brazen power grab and ignoring the will of voters. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) (AP)