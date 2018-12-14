Lawton police say suspects are using their number in current scam

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Police Department says citizens should be aware of a current scam which is happening around the area.
According to the LPD, they are receiving calls from local and out-of-state residents about receiving phone calls telling them they owe money to pay off a debt, or release someone from jail. When victims call the number, they are being connected to the LPD front desk.
If you receive a call from someone saying you need to pay money and identifying themselves as law enforcement, do not give them any personal information. Contact the local law enforcement agencies allegedly asking for money to confirm the information.
