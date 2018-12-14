Pet of the Week: Mabel

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This week’s pet of the week is Mabel, an 8-month-old lab pure mix.
She is ready to go to her forever family.
Mabel was found by the city as a stray and later taken in by Emily’s Legacy Rescue.
Her foster family says she is very energetic and somewhat easily distracted. She is kennel trained and is working to learn basic commands.
She loves to be outdoors and is good with kids, other dogs and is very curious about cats.
Mabel is spayed and fully vetted, she is up to date on her shots.
