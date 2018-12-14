Retired teachers give free books to WFISD kindergartners

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Christmas came early for all Wichita Falls ISD kindergartners thanks to some retired teachers on Wednesday.
The Wichita Falls Area Association of Retired School Personnel gave each student a new book. The book giveaway is an annual event for the organization.
This year, they gave out one thousand 54 books including childhood classics like Flat Stanley and Curious George books.
17 retired teachers also added little stickers for a special touch.
“In the past, we did a hit and miss on the kids," Lola Pepper the organizations second vice-president. "This year, we decided we would hit the kindergarten. We’ve always done a children’s book project and sent them out to the kids to take home. We felt kindergarten was a good age to begin reading.”
The money raised for the books came from bake sales the organization holds after each meeting and donations from McBride’s Steakhouse.
