WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Every Friday, the Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. The list includes five suspects wanted for various crimes in our area.
These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. If you know where any of them are you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
See if you recognize any of the following people.
Samantha Lynn Carrillo
Hispanic Female
DOB: 12-05-95
Blk/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation -Burglary Of Habitation Intent to Commit Other Felony Crime
Michael Dale Cheek
White Male
DOB: 09-10-84
Blo/Blu
170 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance
Dalonta Perry
Black Male
DOB: 05-07-94
Blk/Bro
350 Lbs. / 6’03” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Evading Arrest / Detention with Vehicle
Daniel William Samia
Asian Male
DOB: 02-19-90
Bro/Haz
295 Lbs. / 6’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation
Latoria C. Wyatt
Black Female
DOB: 03-02-85
Blk/Bro
270 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Credit / Debit Card Abuse
