Texoma's Most Wanted - December 14, 2018
By Samantha Forester | December 14, 2018 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 12:49 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Every Friday, the Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. The list includes five suspects wanted for various crimes in our area.

These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. If you know where any of them are you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

See if you recognize any of the following people.

Samantha Lynn Carrillo

Hispanic Female

DOB: 12-05-95

Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation -Burglary Of Habitation Intent to Commit Other Felony Crime

Michael Dale Cheek

White Male

DOB: 09-10-84

Blo/Blu

170 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Dalonta Perry

Black Male

DOB: 05-07-94

Blk/Bro

350 Lbs. / 6’03” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Evading Arrest / Detention with Vehicle

Daniel William Samia

Asian Male

DOB: 02-19-90

Bro/Haz

295 Lbs. / 6’04” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Latoria C. Wyatt

Black Female

DOB: 03-02-85

Blk/Bro

270 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Credit / Debit Card Abuse

