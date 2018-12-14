Trump picks Mick Mulvaney as acting chief of staff

FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo Mick Mulvaney, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and Director of the Office of Management, listens during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. Seth Frotman, the nation's top government official overseeing the $1.5 trillion student loan market resigned on Monday, citing what he says is the White House's open hostility toward protecting student loan borrowers. Frotman is the latest high-level departure from the CFPB since Mulvaney took over in late November. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin)