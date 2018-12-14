Two lead police on pursuit from WF to Burkburnett

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested two women after a Thursday morning pursuit across Wichita Falls and into Burkburnett.
Court documents say an unmarked police cruiser spotted the black Ford Focus driving on the shoulder and without headlights in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 6:00 a.m.
Dispatchers told officers the car was reported stolen in Burkburnett.
The unmarked cruiser followed the car until marked patrol units were able to locate it near Kell West Boulevard and McNeil Avenue.
The driver refused to pull over for police, leading them on a pursuit which eventually ended in the 500 block of West Third Street, Burkburnett when the car pulled into the garage of a home.
Police say Riley Weiss, 20 of Wichita Falls was driving the stolen car. She was arrested and charged with theft under $30,000, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and driving without a drivers license.
A passenger, Kelley Schackai was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after police found just under one gram of methamphetamine in the car.
As of Friday afternoon, Weiss remains on the Wichita County Jail Inmate roster. Schackai no longer appears on the inmate roster.
