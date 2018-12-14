Vasilevskiy shines in return, Lightning beat Maple Leafs 4-1

NOTES: Toronto (15-1-1) lost for the first time in regulation when scoring first. . Marleau played in his 738th consecutive regular-season game and passed Jay Bouwmeester for the seventh-longest streak in NHL history. . Toronto LW Zach Hyman served the second of a two-game suspension for a hit on Boston D Charlie McAvoy on Saturday. . Tampa Bay RW Mathieu Joseph sat out with a lower-body injury.