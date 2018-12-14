WFISD Foundation surprises several teachers with IDEA grants

WFISD Foundation surprises several teachers with IDEA grants
Several teachers were surprised on Friday morning with IDEA grants from the WFISD Foundation.
By Samantha Forester | December 14, 2018 at 3:59 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 3:59 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Friday morning, the Wichita Falls ISD Foundation surprised several teachers across the district. A handful were awarded Innovative, Developmental and Education Activities (IDEA) grants.

30 teachers, representing 20 winning grants were made aware by WFISD Foundation board members and district administration during several surprise visits on Friday morning. More than $17,000 was awarded for outstanding classroom ideas.

The funding for these grants were made possible by donations given to the WFISD Foundation.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.