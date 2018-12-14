WFISD Foundation surprises several teachers with IDEA grants

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Friday morning, the Wichita Falls ISD Foundation surprised several teachers across the district. A handful were awarded Innovative, Developmental and Education Activities (IDEA) grants.
30 teachers, representing 20 winning grants were made aware by WFISD Foundation board members and district administration during several surprise visits on Friday morning. More than $17,000 was awarded for outstanding classroom ideas.
The funding for these grants were made possible by donations given to the WFISD Foundation.
