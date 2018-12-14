Woman allegedly makes five non-emergency calls to 911 in 90 minutes

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman after she allegedly made five non-emergency calls to 911 on Thursday night, becoming more agitated with each call.
Police said Irma Puente, 50, made her first call shortly before 7 p.m. She called to ask for police to come to her apartment complex, claiming there was a disturbance with her neighbor.
When police arrived, they said there was no disturbance, and Puente actually wanted to talk about a police report she had filed on an earlier date. Officers said they explained to her that she should call the non-emergency police phone number, and that making non-emergency phone calls to 911 could get her arrested.
About 30 minutes later, police said she called 911 a second time, and then a third time eight minutes later. Police said she became more frustrated with each call.
Five minutes later, she made a fourth call, and discussed several non-emergency topics with the call taker, including calling the police “pigs," and making derogatory comments about her neighbor. Puente was told by dispatch that further calls would result in her arrest.
Just after 8:30 p.m., Puente called for the fifth time. When asked what her emergency was, she said “God bless,” and hung up. A minute later, police responded to her apartment and arrested her. She was charged with Silent or Abusive Calls to 911 Service.
