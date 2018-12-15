762 degrees handed out at MSU commencement ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Thousands of graduates, faculty and jubilant family members filled Wichita Fall’s Kay Yeager Coliseum this morning for the Midwestern State University Winter Commencement Ceremony.
762 students walked across the stage to receive their bachelors or masters degrees. Nearly one third of those graduates received degrees in nursing or health related fields.
MSU Alumna Valarie McCubbins was invited to give the commencement address. A 2004 graduate of M-S-U with a degree in Mass Communications, McCubbins told the graduates to Throw out the rules, saying "There are no rules, there are all those unspoken rules we all think exist, but they don't. Life isn't scripted."
University President Suzanne Shipley also payed tribute to Professor Harry P Hewitt. Hewitt is currently chair of the History Department, but will be retiring in the coming weeks. Hewitt taught students at MSU for fifty-one years, that’s more than half of the time the university has been in existence. He is the longest serving faculty ever at the university.
