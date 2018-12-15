Great weekend shopping weather

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The winds are already starting to calm down. Tonight we will have calm winds and clear skies. That means our low temperature will be on cold side. You can expect temperatures below freezing around 28 degrees for Wichita Falls. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 60 degrees. If you plan on shopping you can expect calm winds shifting from NW to SW by the afternoon. This is a great weekend for outdoor activities! Sunday will be slightly cooler with more clouds and a north wind. Highs will still be in the upper 50s.