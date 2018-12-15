Rider Raiders football team get a grand send off

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A large crowd gave the Rider Raiders football team a send off outside the high school before the team’s semi-final playoff game versus the Aledo Bearcats on Friday.
The supporters said they did not expect the players to hold back versus the Bearcats and they said they would not either.
“Last week, I was hoarse after the game," Lauren Welch the mother of kicker, Colsen, said. "So, yeah, it’s going to be super fun.”
Welch said she would use her patent cheer.
“My son says ‘all you ever say is let’s go boys’ so I’m sure that will be coming out of my mouth a lot," Welch said.
“It’s amazing to get to seem them do this," Cody Oliver Bodie’s mother, the team’s of linebacker said. “Go ROHO. Go Bodie.”
“I know these Raiders are playing to win but I know they’ll be proud that they made it," Betty Ann Mattar said. "It could be this year or next year. Everybody, fingers crossed.”
