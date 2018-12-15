WFPD: One in custody following Friday night pursuit

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a slow speed pursuit for several minutes Friday night.
Police attempted to pull over the SUV in the 2000 block of Maurine Street at around 7:30 p.m.
The driver failed to stop, leading police on a pursuit through residential neighborhoods.
Police say the driver was traveling at slow speeds, using his turn signal and was not driving recklessly during the pursuit.
The SUV eventually stopped at the corner of Ridgeway and Deer Park Way. The driver took off on foot while a passenger stayed with the vehicle.
The driver made it to the front door of a nearby relative’s home before police caught up and placed him into custody.
The passenger was briefly detained but was not charged.
Police say the driver faces a charge of fleeing in a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
