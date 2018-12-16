Weather stays good for annual Morningside Luminaries

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Thousands of luminaries lined the streets surrounding Morningside Park and pond last night and residents will be lighting them again this evening.
For three decades, residents and visitors alike have enjoyed this historic neighborhood all lit up with glowing luminaries that line the streets.
Some 2,000+ candles nestled in paper bags give the neighborhood an ethereal glow from dusk until the candles blow out.
And the glowing lanterns aren't the only reason to cruise through this historic 38-acre neighborhood.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the homes in Morningside boast a variety of architectural styles from American Foursquare to Georgian and English Tudor. Some homes date as far back as 1919.
This annual event is sponsored by the Morningside Homeowners Association.
The sun goes down just before 6 PM this evening. The candles will stay lit from that time until they go out.
