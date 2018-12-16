Wreath laying event strengthens family

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Every December families are able to honor and pay tribute to those that served and died in service to America. At Crestview Memorial Park, in Wichita Falls wreaths were placed on hundreds of tombstones.
The Casillas family said they came out to honor the patriarch of the family Daniel Casillas, who served during World war II to let him know his legacy lives on.
“My Dad saw the commercial for Wreaths Across America and wondered who was taking care of his Dads headstone,”said Nida Fisher, the granddaughter of a World War II Veteran.
Nida Fisher’s father Macario Joe Davila Jr., a veteran, suggested that they lay a wreath for his father who is buried at Crestview, but Macario passed in September.
“This was happening in December and I already bought my wreath he told me to do it. Get out there and do it, said Fisher.”
The Casillas family said one of the most important lessons their Grandfather left for them is about freedom.
“Both grandfathers served in World War II, and We just want the next generation to know that FREEDOM is not FREE, said Nida”
After a meaningful presentation Veterans, volunteers, ROTC, and families lay wreaths on the graves of veterans..
Lieutenant Stephen Smith said they didn’t quite reach their goal of wreaths they hoped to sell but find solace in helping.
“This event is pretty important to us because it s us giving back to the community that’s one of the cadet oaths we take community state nation, said Lt. Smith.”
As they left today to go visit another cementary the Casillas family is so thankful for this event and hopes to bring more family members out next year.
Wreaths Across America host this event all over the country each December.
