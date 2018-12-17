Alleged shooter, victim arrested in weekend shooting in Apache

According to the OSBI, agents were called to the scene in the 500 block of South Coblake in the early morning hours of December 15. When they arrived, investigators learned that the owner of the Countryside Inn, 50-year-old Donald Coyle, was watching his surveillance system when he allegedly saw 23-year-old Amon Killsfirst burglarizing a vehicle. Officials say Coyle then allegedly took a pistol and confronted Killsfirst when he approached another vehicle. Investigators say Coyle had his weapon when he told Killsfirst he was going to wait for police, but Killsfirst took off running. Coyle then reportedly told Killsfirst to stop or he would shoot, Killsfirst continued running and Coyle allegedly shot him once in the upper back. Killsfirst continued running and Coyle fired multiple other shots.