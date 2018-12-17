BBB investigative study dives into subscription traps

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Better Business Bureau did an in-depth study around subscription traps and free trial scams. Cosme Ojeda with the BBB joined us on News Channel 6 at Noon to discuss the study’s finding.
Here is a look at the information released by the BBB following the study.
You’ve seen them on the internet. Ads or links leading to pictures of celebrities and products that sound intriguing and claim these “miracle” products will help you lose weight easily, combat wrinkles or whiten teeth.
You may be enticed to try these products through a “risk-free” trial. You only have to pay $1.95 for shipping and handling and credit card number and act quickly; supplies are limited.
BBB’s in-depth investigative study found;
* Many of these free trial offers are not free
* You have 14 days to receive, evaluate and return the product to avoid being charged $100 or more
* You’ve signed up for monthly shipments
* Difficulty contacting the seller to stop recurring charges, halt shipments and obtaining a refund
* Fake celebrity endorsements
* Losses over the last ten years total more than $1.3B
* Women are the largest targeted group (almost 75%)
* Victims span all income, age and education levels
What to do if you have been a victim of fraud?
* Complain to the company directly.
* Call your credit card company * File a Complaint www.bbb.org * Report the fraud to www.bbb.org/scamtracker.
