Disney fires actor after police say he tried to meet a 13-year-old for sex

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CNN) - An actor from the Disney Channel show ‘Andi Mack’ has been fired after he was accused of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old.
According to a probable cause affidavit, 48-year-old Stoney Westmoreland who plays Andi Mack's grandfather on the series is accused of using a dating app to chat with someone he thought was a 13-year-old boy.
Officers say Westmoreland used the app to send explicit photos and meet the child for sex.
On Friday, when Westmoreland arrived at the arranged spot, Salt Lake authorities and the FBI took him into custody.
"Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week," said the Disney Channel statement.
CNN reports, Westmoreland was arrested for attempting to entice, seduce or lure a minor by internet or text and is facing four counts of dealing in materials harmful to minors.
There's been no comment from the actor.
