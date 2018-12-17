Justin Love receives sentence for murder of Domanic Thrasher

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The jury recommended 50 years for Justin Love’s part in the 2015 shooting that claimed the life of Domanic Thrasher. Love was found guilty on Thursday afternoon during the murder trial in the 30th District Court.
On Monday morning, arguments began during the sentencing phase of the trial. Both the prosecution and the defense brought witnesses to the stand. Love’s sister testified and told the jury she wanted her brother to be with his children.
Love also took the stand himself and gave a statement to the courtroom. He said he did not murder Domanic Thrasher and that he blames Blayne Brooks for being where he (Love) is now.
Love’s official charge is Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: Murder. He faced 15 to 99 years in prison for the crime. One of his co-defendants, Blayne Brooks, was sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2016 for the murder.
Brooks was the shooter but prosecutors and witnesses testified during both trials that Love ordered Brooks to shoot Thrasher after he took off running with marijuana during a drug exchange. The third co-defendant, Whitney O’Brien also testified for the prosecution during the trial. She has yet to stand trial for her alleged participation in the crime.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.