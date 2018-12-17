WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect. This fugitive should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
If you have any information that could lead police to this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect you should call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you up to $500.
This week’s Manhunt Monday suspect is Reginald Talbert. The 34-year-old is wanted for Aggravated Assault. He is six feet two inches tall and weighs 187 pounds. WFPD and Crime Stoppers urge citizens to not attempt to apprehend these fugitives yourself.
