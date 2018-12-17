Manhunt Monday

Manhunt Monday
The Wichita Falls Police Department is encouraging the public to be on the lookout for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
By Samantha Forester | December 17, 2018 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 11:21 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect. This fugitive should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

If you have any information that could lead police to this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect you should call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you up to $500.

Reginald Talbert, 34, is wanted for Aggravated Assault and is this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.
Reginald Talbert, 34, is wanted for Aggravated Assault and is this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. ((Source: WCSO))

This week’s Manhunt Monday suspect is Reginald Talbert. The 34-year-old is wanted for Aggravated Assault. He is six feet two inches tall and weighs 187 pounds. WFPD and Crime Stoppers urge citizens to not attempt to apprehend these fugitives yourself.

