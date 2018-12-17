More Clouds than Rain This Week, Mild Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - We have a rather active weather pattern this week but not one which promises rain nor significant cold snaps. There’s a disturbance over Mexico this morning, scattering clouds over Texas today. Despite the clouds, this afternoon’s highs will be in the upper 50s.
Farther west, a disturbance over California will move toward Texas bringing a slight chance of rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. More than likely it will just be clouds and not rain. Thursday will be a very windy day while winds will be light nearly every other day this week. High temperatures will be a few degrees above normal this week with highs in the upper 50s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
